The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, seeking stay of execution on his ongoing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).The court in its ruling Wednesday morning, said the charges against Onnoghen are criminal in nature and that he must face the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, to defend the allegations of false asset declaration levelled against him by the Federal government.