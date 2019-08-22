JustForex Trading - Start Now

A federal high court in Lagos has ordered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and United Bank for Africa (UBA) to seize a property of former Cross River state governor Donald Duke over an alleged N537,334,360.77 debt.

The Nation reports that Justice Chuka Obiozor also authorised AMCON and UBA to, in the interim, take possession of funds in the accounts of Duke and others in any bank....

donald duke.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/33PuevE

