Metro Court orders forfeiture of Diezani’s $40m jewellery, iPhone – TheCable

A federal high court in Lagos has ordered the forfeiture of jewellery and a customised gold iPhone, belonging to Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum resources. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) valued the items at $40 million. At the court on Friday, Nicholas Oweibo, a judge, ordered the temporary …

Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2NJkyiC

