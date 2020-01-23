Metro Court orders group to pay man N638,000 for illegal seizure of tricycle – Premium Times Nigeria

A Yola High Court has ordered the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NATOMORAS) in Numan, Adamawa State, to pay one of its members N638,000 for illegally detaining his tricycle for 34 days.

The group seized the tricycle of Muhammed Abdulsalam over a special …

