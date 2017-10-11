Submit Post Advertise

Metro Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture of Diezani's 56 Houses

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 11, 2017 at 12:47 PM. Views count: 132

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

    The houses, located in Lagos and Port Harcourt, were said to have been acquired by the ex-minister between 2011 and 2013 using front companies.

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission claimed that Diezani paid $21,982,224 for the properties, adding that it believed that the funds were proceeds of crime.

    diezani.JPG

    The anti-graft agency listed the properties to include 29 terraced houses comprising eight four-bedroomed penthouse apartments, six three-bedroomed apartments, two three-bedroomed maisonettes, two twin bedroomed apartments and one four-bedroom apartment.

    The permanent forfeiture order was made by Justice Abdulaziz Anka
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 11, 2017 at 12:47 PM
    Comments