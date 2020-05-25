Metro Court orders public defender to take over Evans’ kidnap case – The Nation Nigeria News

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ese Metro Dr Anu of Med Contour pictured in court as she's arrested and charged following allegations that a botched surgery led to the death of a patient - LIB Metro News 0
Chinedu Iroka Metro Ize-Iyamu appears in court today over alleged N700m fraud – The Guardian Nigeria News Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Court sentences man to prison for refusing to wear facemask – TODAY Nigeria News Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Court Rejects Melaye’s Suit Against Infectious Disease Bill – Information Nigeria News Metro News 0
Chinedu Iroka Metro Court Orders Nigerian Police To Pay N15m For Killing Shiite Members – Sahara Reporters Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro Dr Anu of Med Contour pictured in court as she's arrested and charged following allegations that a botched surgery led to the death of a patient - LIB
Metro Ize-Iyamu appears in court today over alleged N700m fraud – The Guardian Nigeria News
Metro Court sentences man to prison for refusing to wear facemask – TODAY Nigeria News
Metro Court Rejects Melaye’s Suit Against Infectious Disease Bill – Information Nigeria News
Metro Court Orders Nigerian Police To Pay N15m For Killing Shiite Members – Sahara Reporters

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top