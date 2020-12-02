Kenneth Chimaobi
Court Orders Remand Of Zenith Bank Manager Over Alleged N179.4m Fraud - P.M.EXPRESS
Justice Chuka Austine Obiozor of Federal High Court, Lagos, Tuesday, further ordered the remand of Mr. Fidelis Egueke, Asaba, Delta State Branch Manager of Zenith Bank Plc, who was charged before him on alleged N179.498 million fraud. Justice Obiozor ordered the remand of the banker in the...
pmexpressng.com