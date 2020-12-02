Business Court Orders Remand Of Zenith Bank Manager Over Alleged N179.4m Fraud – P.M.EXPRESS


Court Orders Remand Of Zenith Bank Manager Over Alleged N179.4m Fraud - P.M.EXPRESS

Justice Chuka Austine Obiozor of Federal High Court, Lagos, Tuesday, further ordered the remand of Mr. Fidelis Egueke, Asaba, Delta State Branch Manager of Zenith Bank Plc, who was charged before him on alleged N179.498 million fraud. Justice Obiozor ordered the remand of the banker in the...
