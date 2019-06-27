Justice Othman Musa of an Abuja High Court yesterday quashed the criminal charge brought against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon.Femi Gbajabiamila by the African Peoples Party (APP) at the Grade 1 Area Court, Karishi, Abuja.
In the matter of an application …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2FzOcAc
Get More Nigeria Political News
In the matter of an application …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2FzOcAc
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]