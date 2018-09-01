A Kano High Court has restrained the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s Chairman, Uche Secondus, from tampering with the existing State Executive structure of the Party under its elected Chairman, Senator Mas’ud Jibrin Doguwa.
This development came yesterday after the National …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2N9mCif
Get More Nigeria Political News
This development came yesterday after the National …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2N9mCif
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[84]