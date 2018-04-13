Submit Post Advertise

Politics Court Rejects EFCC Bid To Seize Patience Jonathan's $8.43m, N7.35bn – Channels Television

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Apr 13, 2018 at 4:03 PM.

  siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost the bid to seize certain funds linked to the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs Patience.

    Justice Mojisola Olatoregun struck out the ex-parte application for the seizure of the funds by the anti-graft agency on Friday at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

    The funds, which the EFCC sought to seize, include a total of $8,435,788.84 and over N7.35billion in 15 bank accounts.

    In her ruling, the judge held that the issue was already a subject of litigation before two other judges – Justice Murtala-Nyako and Justice John Tsoho, both of the Federal High Court, Abuja.



    patience jonathan.JPG

    Apr 13, 2018 at 4:03 PM
