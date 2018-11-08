Politics Court rejects El-Zakzaky, wife’s bail applications, fixes trial for Jan 22 – Vanguard News Nigeria

A Kaduna High Court, yesterday, rejected the bail application filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinat.

Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky El-Zakzaky is facing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly …



