World Court rules Internet Shut down as Illegal in Zimbabwe, telecom services to resume… – Plus TV Africa

#1
A Court hearing in Zimbabwe has ruled that government exceeded its mandate in ordering an internet blackout during civilian protests last week.

This occurs as authorities pressed on with rounding up opposition figures blamed for the unrest. Internet services were shut down because… In his interim ruling, …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2R4Sdzq

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top