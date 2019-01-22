A Court hearing in Zimbabwe has ruled that government exceeded its mandate in ordering an internet blackout during civilian protests last week.
This occurs as authorities pressed on with rounding up opposition figures blamed for the unrest. Internet services were shut down because… In his interim ruling, …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2R4Sdzq
Get more World News
This occurs as authorities pressed on with rounding up opposition figures blamed for the unrest. Internet services were shut down because… In his interim ruling, …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2R4Sdzq
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[34]