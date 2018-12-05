An FCT High Court in Maitama on Friday declared a former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, the winner of the presidential primary election of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) conducted on October 6.The party had declared a former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, the winner of the election and its flag bearer for the 2019 presidential election.The party said Mr Duke polled 812 votes while Mr Gana had 611.However, Mr Gana went to court seeking to be declared the winner in line with the zoning and rotation formula of the party’s constitution.In his judgment, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf held that the regulations contained in the party’s constitution were binding on every member and must be obeyed.