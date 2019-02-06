Politics Court Sacks Eze, Declares Ogara as Enugu APC Governorship Candidate – Thisdaylive

#1
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court yesterday declared George Ogara as the authentic governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

Ogara had instituted a legal action at the court challenging the emergence of Senator Ayogu …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2MRs1YJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top