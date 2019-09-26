Politics Court sacks Ifeanyi Ubah as senator - Nairaland

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Kubwa, Abuja, has nullified the election of Ifeanyi Ubah as the senator representing Anambra south.

Bello Kawu, the judge, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ubah and to issue a fresh certificate to Obinna Uzoh, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the senator elect of the district.

The court had in 2019 given the same pronouncement in the suit filed by Uzoh challenging Ubah’s victory on the grounds that he (Ubah) presented an alleged forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate to INEC.






