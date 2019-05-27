A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri on Monday sacked the member-elect for Nkwerre/Nwangele/Njaba/Isu Federal Constituency of Imo, Ugonna Ozurigbo.
Mr Ozurigbo of APC resigned his position as the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly last Wednesday. Justice Tijjani Ringim, who delivered the judgment, …
