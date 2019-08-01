A federal high court in Abuja has remanded Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The activist has been in detention since August 3 when he was arrested in Lagos.
A court had earlier granted him bail but the secret police refused to release him.
On Monday, he was arraigned on a 7-count charge of felony brought against him and Olawale Bakare, his co-defendant, by the federal government.
The duo pleaded not guilty to the charges.
