Metro Court Sentences Orji Kalu To 12 Years Imprisonment Over N7.1bn Fraud - Sahara Reporter

#1
ormer governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Federal High Court in Lagos over a N7.1bn fraud.

Kalu was found guilty of the charges brought against him and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Justice Mohammed Idris, who handed down the sentence, also ordered the winding up of Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, charged as third defendant in the case.

orji.jpg


read more
 
[122]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top