ormer governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Federal High Court in Lagos over a N7.1bn fraud.Kalu was found guilty of the charges brought against him and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.Justice Mohammed Idris, who handed down the sentence, also ordered the winding up of Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, charged as third defendant in the case.