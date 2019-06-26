A FCT High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 sentenced one Pastor Basil Princewill, founder Mountain Mover Ministry International Nyanya, to seven years in prison for rape.
The pastor was charged with four counts bordering on rape, impersonation and attempt to cause abortion and abetting …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Fur6uz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The pastor was charged with four counts bordering on rape, impersonation and attempt to cause abortion and abetting …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Fur6uz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]