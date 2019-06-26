advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Metro Court sentences pastor to 7 years in prison for rape – Pulse Nigeria

A FCT High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 sentenced one Pastor Basil Princewill, founder Mountain Mover Ministry International Nyanya, to seven years in prison for rape.

The pastor was charged with four counts bordering on rape, impersonation and attempt to cause abortion and abetting …

rape.JPG

