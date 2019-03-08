A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday threatened to commit the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori to prison if they further fail to obey its order of June 13, 2018.
The court had ordered Saraki and Sani-Omolori …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HpQQKJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
The court had ordered Saraki and Sani-Omolori …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HpQQKJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]