Sports Courtois asks Hazard to join him at Real Madrid – Laila’s Blog

#1
Goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has revealed that he like team-mate and star Eden Hazard to join him at Real Madrid this summer.

Hazard revealed in early February he had made a decision over his future, but the star attacker is yet to announce his plans. The …



read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2HTfymM

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[12]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top