This is nonsense. But unfortunately, it may not get the necessary attention -- as a social problem that it is -- rather, some people will focus on very cheap excuses that it is faith-based varsity and that you've to agree with every damn 'foolish' thing. I don't know when it became a crime for adults to decide what to do with their life and personal time. Adults go to tertiary institutions, not babies. Faith-based or not, tertiary institutions exist not for foolish dictates and show of power, it is the domain of learning.

