Metro COVID-19: Death toll rises to 21, active cases hit 387 in Edo – New Telegraph


COVID-19: Death toll rises to 21, active cases hit 387 in Edo - New Telegraph

The Edo State Government yesterday reiterated the need for residents to be cautious and observe all precautionary health and safety guidelines against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This is as the state government raised the alarm that the state had recorded 21 deaths and 38...
