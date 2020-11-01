World COVID-19: England announces fresh one month lockdown – New Telegraph


Chinedu Iroka

www.newtelegraphng.com

COVID-19: England announces fresh one month lockdown - New Telegraph

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has an- nounced a second national lockdown for England to prevent a "medical and moral disaster" for the NHS. He said Christmas may be "very different" but he hoped taking action now would mean families can gather. Non-essential shops and hospitality will have to...
