Metro COVID-19: FCT places doctors on ₦50,000 daily allowance – Vanguard News

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ese Metro "They're given 50,000 per day for the next 30 days -FCT minister announces daily hazard fees for COVID-19 frontline health workers in Abuja(video)-LIB Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro I New Death, Sixteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina - NCDC Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT - NCDC Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State - NCDC Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro "They're given 50,000 per day for the next 30 days -FCT minister announces daily hazard fees for COVID-19 frontline health workers in Abuja(video)-LIB
Metro Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo
Metro I New Death, Sixteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina - NCDC
Metro Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT - NCDC
Metro Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State - NCDC

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top