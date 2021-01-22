Chinedu Iroka
COVID-19: FG approves N6.45bn for new oxygen plants - New Telegraph
…N255m for repairs in 5 hospitals NEC endorses local vaccine production In a bid to enhance the treatment of COVID-19, President Muhammmadu Buhari has approved release of N6.45 billion for the production of oxygen plants in 38 locations across the country. Also, N255 million was approved for...
www.newtelegraphng.com