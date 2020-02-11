COVID-19: Fidelity Bank staff tests positive to coronavirus - Daily Post Nigeria
Fidelity Bank has confirmed that one of its staff has tested positive for coronavirus. This was contained in a statement signed by the bank's divisional
dailypost.ng
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Business Coronavirus: CBN suspends sales of forex to BDCs - Premium Times Nigeria
|Business News
|0
|Business COVID-19: Dangote, Wigwe, Others Set Up Tents For Testing, Treatment In Lagos – Channels Television Nigeria News
|Business News
|0
|Business COVID-19: NITDA warns Nigerians against fraudulent websites – The Nation Nigeria News
|Business News
|0
|Business COVID-19: Access Bank to build 1000-bed centres – The Nation News
|Business News
|0
|Business After N200m donation, Dangote rallies OPS against COVID-19 – Vanguard News
|Business News
|0
|Similar threads
|Business Coronavirus: CBN suspends sales of forex to BDCs - Premium Times Nigeria
|Business COVID-19: Dangote, Wigwe, Others Set Up Tents For Testing, Treatment In Lagos – Channels Television Nigeria News
|Business COVID-19: NITDA warns Nigerians against fraudulent websites – The Nation Nigeria News
|Business COVID-19: Access Bank to build 1000-bed centres – The Nation News
|Business After N200m donation, Dangote rallies OPS against COVID-19 – Vanguard News