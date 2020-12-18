Metro COVID-19: Plateau gov tests positive, goes into isolation – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

COVID-19: Plateau gov tests positive, goes into isolation - New Telegraph

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum, Mr. Simon Lalong, has tested positive for COVID-19. This followed a test he and members of his family carried out. Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Dr. Makut Macham, in a statement made available to journalists...
