Metro COZA: Court summons Busola Dakolo, Pastor Fatoyinbo over rape allegation - Daily Post

The Federal High Court, sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, summoned founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo and Mrs. Busola Dakolo, wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, to appear before it within 14 days.

Busola, the wife of music star, Timi Dakolo, had made some explosive disclosures about COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo



