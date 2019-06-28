advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment COZA: Don Jazzy, Mercy Johnson, Toke Makinwa , others react after Busola Dakolo accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of raping her [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Some Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the latest rape allegation against the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Wife of popular musician, Timi Dakaolo, Busola had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was still very young. Busola, a mother of 3, explained how Pastor …

BIODUN.jpg


via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XeQrUh


-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top