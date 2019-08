The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, on Thursday said the embattled Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo refused to appear before its panel investigating the rape allegation against him.Busola Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago in Ilorin, Kwara State when she was still 16 years old.