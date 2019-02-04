General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday declared that the devil wanted to take the life of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, but God put the devil to shame.
In a live telecast from the RCCG headquarters, Lagos, Adeboye asked …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2WEmU2E
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a live telecast from the RCCG headquarters, Lagos, Adeboye asked …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2WEmU2E
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]