Politics Crash: Devil wanted to take Osinbajo’s life – Adeboye – Newtelegraph

#1
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday declared that the devil wanted to take the life of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, but God put the devil to shame.

In a live telecast from the RCCG headquarters, Lagos, Adeboye asked …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2WEmU2E

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top