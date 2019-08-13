JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Crazy billing: 8 banks vie for N17.5bn meter loan deals – Newtelegraph

#1
Eight commercial banks in Nigeria have put their hats in the ring for N17.5 billion pre-paid meter supply loan deals.

The loans, investigation by New Telegraph last weekend showed, cover meter supply for just one business unit in one of the 11 distribution companies in the country, Ikeja Electric. …

emefiele.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2KHkYBh

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top