Sophie Tanner, who wed herself two years ago, ‘has cheated on herself’ with a fellow sologamist.Sophie, who tied the knot with herself in May 2015, revealed to TV host Amanda Holden that she had cheated on herself with Ruari Barrett, a polyamorist who is now also married to himself, reports The Sun.Although the concept may seem farfetched, the practice of marrying oneself - known as sologamy - is growing in popularity in the UK, with many women choosing to have a full ceremony to commemorate the event. Tanner's father was even present to give away Sophie as a bride.