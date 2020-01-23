World Creator of LEGO figure dead at 78 – Vanguard News

#1
Jens Nygaard Knudsen, who designed the iconic Lego minifigure with interchangeable legs and torsos, has died while in hospice care from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), his former colleague said Saturday.

The 78-year old former designer passed away on Wednesday at a hospice centre where he had stayed for …

lego.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/32k6T55"

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top