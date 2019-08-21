JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez strips down to her lingerie in stunning new campaign (Photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo looked all stunning as she stripped off for a new campaign with lingerie brand, Yamamay.

The 25-year-old Spanish beauty posed in an array of underwear and flaunted her enviably taut stomach and banging body. Georgina, who was also joined by some brunette models …

georgina.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/31LESBQ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top