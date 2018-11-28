Sports Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Yet Another UEFA Champions League Record – 360Nobs.com

#1
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to reach 100 wins in the Champions League, beating old rival Lionel Messi to the landmark.

A 1-0 win for Juventus at home to Valencia on Tuesday saw the Serie A side book their place in the last 16 for the fifth year in a …



read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2AriNN5

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top