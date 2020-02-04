Sports Cristiano Ronaldo fire blanks as Juventus suffer terrible Champions League defeat in France – Legit.ng

Lucas Tousart's first-half goal was all French League giants Olympique Lyon needed to see off Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at the Groupama Stadium.

The 22-year-old midfielder powered home a superb cross from Houssem Aouar from close range in the 31st minute to put the home team ahead...


