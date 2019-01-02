Sports Cristiano Ronaldo gives update on rape allegation – Laila’s Blog

#1
Cristiano Ronaldo has given an update on his rape allegation, the Juventus star said he expects to be cleared of in the new year.

He is alleged to have sexually assaulted Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. Ronaldo has repeatedly denied the …



read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2F30P85

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top