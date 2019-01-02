Cristiano Ronaldo has given an update on his rape allegation, the Juventus star said he expects to be cleared of in the new year.
He is alleged to have sexually assaulted Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. Ronaldo has repeatedly denied the …
read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2F30P85
Get More Nigeria Sports News
He is alleged to have sexually assaulted Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. Ronaldo has repeatedly denied the …
read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2F30P85
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]