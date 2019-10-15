Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports Cristiano Ronaldo hits new milestone after scoring 700th career goal – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his professional career during Portugal’s Euro 2020 qualifying loss to Ukraine on Monday, October 14th.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner brought up his septuple century for club and country when he converted a second-half penalty in Kiev, awarded after Taras Stepanenko …

ronaldo.JPG

read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32gmOR5

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top