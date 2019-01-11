Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a £17m fine and a suspended 23-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to tax fraud in Spain.
Ronaldo had previously agreed the deal with Spanish state prosecutors and tax authorities but still had to appear in court to sign off the agreemeent.
Spanish law allows for some sentences under two years to be spent on probation, meaning Ronaldo will not serve any jail time unless he commits a further offence.
