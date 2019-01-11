Sports Cristiano Ronaldo pleads guilty over tax fraud and fined £17m - Sky Sports

#1
Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a £17m fine and a suspended 23-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to tax fraud in Spain.

Ronaldo had previously agreed the deal with Spanish state prosecutors and tax authorities but still had to appear in court to sign off the agreemeent.

Spanish law allows for some sentences under two years to be spent on probation, meaning Ronaldo will not serve any jail time unless he commits a further offence.



Read More
 
[87]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top