Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has questioned the prices of goalkeepers and centre backs in today’s transfer market and claims he could be worth around €300million at the moment.
Ronaldo became the world’s most expensive player, when he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid for £80m back in 2009. This …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2NnFKIT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Ronaldo became the world’s most expensive player, when he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid for £80m back in 2009. This …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2NnFKIT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]