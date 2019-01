Cristiano Ronaldo won his first piece of silverware for Juventus as he netted the winner against AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup in Jeddah.The Portuguese forward steered his header past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 61st minute after getting on …read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2CqN8Mt Get More Nigeria Sports News