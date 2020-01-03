Sports Cristiano Ronaldo too old for Bayern Munich – club’s president – TODAY

#1
Cristiano Ronaldo is too old to join Bayern Munich, according to the German club’s president Herbert Hainer.

The 35-year-old, who has scored 22 goals for Juventus this season, has been linked with a move to Bayern in the past....

cristiano.JPG

read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/38awUGd

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top