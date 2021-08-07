Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Criticising Buhari’s handling of bandits, secessionists is ‘pure hatred’ – Adesina - New Telegraph
Those accusing the President of handling bandits and terrorists with a softer hand than the way secessionists are being treated have full of hatred, Femi Adesina, has said. Adesina, who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, made the statement while defending his principal in a piece...
www.newtelegraphng.com