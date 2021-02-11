Metro Criticising Zamfara governor for granting amnesty to bandits unfair – Lai Mohammed | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Criticising Zamfara governor for granting amnesty to bandits unfair – Lai Mohammed – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
  • Lateef Jakande Is Dead (First Civilian Governor Of Lagos Dies) - Nairaland
  • Malami: Buhari tolerated excesses of #EndSARS protesters… no nation would do that - The Cable
  • I have not left PDP— Fani-Kayode - Vanguard Newspaper
  • #OccupyLekki: Don’t cause trouble, Lagos warns protesters - Punch Newspaper
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Criticising Zamfara governor for granting amnesty to bandits unfair –Lai Mohammed – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

https://www.ladunliadinews.com/2021/02/criticising-zamfara-governor-for.html
Metro - Lateef Jakande Is Dead (First Civilian Governor Of Lagos Dies) - Nairaland

https://www.nairaland.com/6410416/lateef-jakande-dead-first-civilian
Politics - Malami: Buhari tolerated excesses of #EndSARS protesters… no nation would do that - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/malami-buhari-tolerated-excesses-of-endsars-protesters-no-nation-would-do-that
Politics - I have not left PDP— Fani-Kayode - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/02/breaking-i-have-not-left-pdp-fani-kayode/
Metro - #OccupyLekki: Don’t cause trouble, Lagos warns protesters - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/occupylekki-dont-cause-trouble-lagos-warns-protesters/
