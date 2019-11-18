Politics Criticism Can’t Stop Declaration of Rivers as Christian State, Says Wike – Thisdaylive

#1
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said criticisms on his declaration of Rivers State as a Christian state could not stop him from affirming the reality.

This was coming as he declared that he’s still the governor because of God’s intervention, who dislodged forces of …

wike.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2NWEwEE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top