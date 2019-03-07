The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has reacted to reports that a Lagos Court of Appeal has sacked him as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Saturday’s election.
Ayade described the reports as fake because there was no such pending matter …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SNcOZW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ayade described the reports as fake because there was no such pending matter …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SNcOZW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]