Submit Post Advertise

Business Crude Oil Price Climbs 2-Year High at $62

Discussion in 'Business News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 6, 2017 at 10:06 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Oil prices climbed its highest levels since July 2015 early on Monday as markets tightened.

    This is coming as Saudi Arabia’s crown prince cemented his power over the weekend through an anti-corruption crackdown that included high profile arrests.

    Brent futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, hit $62.44 per barrel early on Monday, their highest level since July 2015, and after a dip regained that level by 0625 GMT. This is over 40 percent above June’s 2017 lows.

    crude-oil-pipe-702x336-436x336.jpg

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 hit $56 per barrel in early trading, also the highest since July 2015, and was at $55.86 at 0625. WTI is one-third higher than its 2017 lows.

    In oil fundamentals, traders said that there were ongoing signs of tightening market conditions.

    U.S. energy companies cut eight oil rigs last week, to 729, in the biggest reduction since May 2016.
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 6, 2017 at 10:06 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Crude Price Climbs
    1. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Crude Oil Price Hits $61, Favours Nigeria's 2018 Budget

      RemmyAlex, Oct 31, 2017 at 5:11 PM, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      829
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 31, 2017 at 5:11 PM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Why Crude Oil Prices May Rise Above $60 Per Barrel

      RemmyAlex, Oct 23, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      461
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 23, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Oil Prices Edge Towards $59 On Expected Tensions in Iraq, Iran

      RemmyAlex, Oct 18, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      898
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 18, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Global Oil Price Rises To $57.8 Per Barrel

      RemmyAlex, Oct 16, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      474
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 16, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Crude Oil Price Hits $57 Per Barrel

      RemmyAlex, Sep 21, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      404
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 21, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Crude Oil Price Rises to $56

      RemmyAlex, Sep 11, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,510
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 11, 2017
    7. Lequte
      Business

      Crude Oil Prices Continue Upward Climb

      Lequte, Feb 6, 2015, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      2,374
      Lequte
      Feb 6, 2015

    Comments