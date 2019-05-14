World Crude Oil Price Rises As Middle East Tanker Attacks Add To Political Risks – NaijaBizCom.Com

#1
Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday, lifted by growing concern over supply disruptions in the Middle East even as a standoff in the Sino-U.S. trade talks prompted investors to fret about the global economic outlook.

Brent crude futures rose 83 cents to $71.45 a barrel, a 1.2 …



Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – http://bit.ly/2VZM1PP

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top